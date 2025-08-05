The best spots to get your egg coffee fix in Vietnam

Café Giảng, Hanoi

Considering how popular his invention became, it’s no surprise that Mr. Giảng opened his own cafe in Hanoi’s old quarter. Now run by his son, the coffeehouse is spread over a couple of floors, and is the go-to spot for egg coffee in the capital. Inside, the décor is unpretentious with low tables and stools, which are almost always fully occupied by both locals and tourists. Despite its fame, the café retains a charmingly local atmosphere, where the focus remains firmly on tradition and taste. The coffee, made as per the original recipe, is creamy and decadent—a must-try.