Delhi's summer coolers take a healthy turn
SummaryCafés in Delhi are experimenting with botanical blends to create non-alcoholic beverages
At the newly opened Café Monique at the Manor in Delhi, summer is served in a pretty sling glass. The refreshing iced tea—made with a concoction of Tassyam organic piroska tea, a caffeine-free blend of hibiscus and rose petals—is garnished with dried rose petals. The café uses the cold-infusion technique, in which a variety of organic teas are steeped in cold water for 12-14 hours with ingredients such as rose petals, mint leaves and citrus fruit, along with their peels.