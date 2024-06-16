Delhi's summer coolers take a healthy turn

Atul Tiwari, manager, F&B, Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, says the hotel has created beverages in-house centred around wellness and sustainability. Served at the restaurants and bar, The Qube and The Library Bar, respectively, there are a range of kombuchas, including a mango kombucha that is fermented for two weeks after which organic sugar is added and it’s further fermented for another week. At Adrift Kaya, the two-year-old Japanese restaurant at the JW Marriott in Aerocity, special summer drinks combining herbs and fruits have been crafted—the newly launched Kiwi Kucama is a case in point, combining ripe kiwis, cucumber, fresh basil leaves (the hotel has its own herb garden), along with freshly squeezed lime juice, soda, and ice cubes.