25 ice creams to escape summer

JAATRE, DELHI
Delhi-based Jaatre, co-founded by Shilpi Bhargava and Pavan Jambagi, takes a creative and sustainable approach to ice cream. The flavours are linked to the sowing and harvest cycles at the farms from which it sources fruits and ingredients, translating into a menu that is both seasonal and practical. They are served in upcycled coconut shells and terracotta tubs. The low-sugar ice creams have a beautiful subtle smell that one associates with terracotta. They have classic flavours like chocolate, pink guava, strawberry and mango, but I would recommend the nutty-creamy palm jaggery and roasted sesame or the combo of chocolate-orange. The more adventurous can try the fig and balsamic vinegar option. —Avantika Bhuyan
MANAM CHOCOLATE, DELHI
Manam Chocolate’s sleeper hit is tucked away on its seasonal menu, A Summer Somewhere (available until 15 July). The café is serving a trio of ice-cream sandwiches worth saving room for. There’s a cherry-and-vanilla with mascarpone gelato, reminiscent of black forest cake, a malt and chocolate version evoking Bournvita between cookies, and a mango-and-citrus iteration that recalls the orange cream biscuits of childhood. —Geetika Sachdev
FIRENZE GELATERIA, DELHI
The queue outside Chef Parth Gupta’s Defence Colony gelateria has become something of a fixture, and the pistachio bronte made with Sicilian nuts is what keeps people coming back. It’s rich, nutty, and manages to be creamy and crunchy all at once. The fruit cream flavour comes a close second, replicating the taste of the traditional fruit cream found in the bylanes of Old Delhi. This one is creamier, with seasonal fruit and lots of nuts. — Geetika Sachdev