25 ice creams to escape summer

Long before people became far too conscious about street food hygiene and artisanal desserts took over, summers in Delhi were incomplete without roadside milky kulfis and brightly coloured ice golas. Every afternoon, the familiar bell of the kulfi carts would bring together children and adults alike, gathering around street vendors for a sweet treat that cost ₹10-50. The kulfi was always fresh—creamy sticks made with condensed milk and nuts dunked into thick rabri before being handed over, and the gola was shaved and flavoured right in front of you and soaked in sweet, tangy syrups tailored to each customer’s taste. The carts may make fewer rounds today, but the flavour of those treats remains unchanged. Perhaps look out of the window—there might be a kulfiwala ringing his bell or a gola cart waiting quietly at the end of your street? —Pooja Singh