25 ice creams to escape summer

Delhi-based Jaatre, co-founded by Shilpi Bhargava and Pavan Jambagi, takes a creative and sustainable approach to ice cream. The flavours are linked to the sowing and harvest cycles at the farms from which it sources fruits and ingredients, translating into a menu that is both seasonal and practical. They are served in upcycled coconut shells and terracotta tubs. The low-sugar ice creams have a beautiful subtle smell that one associates with terracotta. They have classic flavours like chocolate, pink guava, strawberry and mango, but I would recommend the nutty-creamy palm jaggery and roasted sesame or the combo of chocolate-orange. The more adventurous can try the fig and balsamic vinegar option. —Avantika Bhuyan