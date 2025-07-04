Where to eat hot ‘kochuris’ in Kolkata
'Kochuris' for breakfast almost comes as a second nature for Kolkatans. It’s a staple across age-groups and social class, and varies depending on who is making them. We take you on a ‘kochuri’ trail through the City of Joy
What is Kolkata’s favourite breakfast, especially on a Sunday? For many, it is cha, kochuri and mishti.
On my first morning in the city during a recent field trip, I hit two out of the three: a hot cup of milky, sweet tea from a roadside stall followed by a breakfast of kochuri (Bengali for kachori) at Adi Haridas Modak in Shyambazar. If you walk around the city’s neighbourhoods in the morning, you’ll find a kochuri shop at every corner of the street. For someone raised on a steady dose of the legendary Lucknow-style kachoris, the Kolkata experience is uniquely different. Unlike the wholewheat, dark brown ones of the former, the kochuris here are more delicate and made with refined flour. The khasta-ness—the thin and crumbly top layer that forms upon frying—is identical.