Where to eat hot ‘kochuris’ in Kolkata

In Howrah, the city on the western bank of the Hooghly, too, the love for kochuri is the same. On Dobson Road, two kochuri shops, both run by Marwaris—Lali Chhangani and Vaishno Sweets & Snacks ( ₹36 for)—are jam-packed with people queuing up to get their Sunday breakfast. Both make club kochuri that are puffed up and crispy, with a filling of urad dal. At Lali Chhangani, a branch of the 50-year-old shop located in Bara Bazar, it is served in a large conical bowl made of dried leaves. The torkari here is spicy compared to the shops run by the Bengalis and those from Uttar Pradesh; a layer of red chilli oil on top is an indication. At Vaishno Sweets, it also includes paneer and chole, with a generous topping of sev. The Marwaris migrated to Kolkata in the 19th century as traders and merchants, and brought with them their unique food traditions.