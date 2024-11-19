On a gourmet cocktail trail in Chennai
SummaryRaise a toast to the city with innovative drinks in five-star hotels, regional ingredients in resto-bars and spectacular ambience at standalone bars
A decade ago in Chennai, bars were the exclusive prerogative of five-star hotels as they needed to sell rooms to serve liquor. Gradually, stand-alone cafés, restaurants and bars opened around town. Tamil Nadu’s rise in tourism, the hectic IPL season and a new-found love for dining out have brought international flavour and competitive fervour. The best premium cocktail experiences are still in five-stars alongside a handful of stand-alone bars and restobars. Some have visionary concepts, others have mindfully curated drinks around gourmet menus and a few captivate with a world-class cocktail experience.