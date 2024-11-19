On a gourmet cocktail trail in Chennai

The destination bar at KoKoMMo Tiki ShackKoKoMMo at the Intercontinental in Mahabalipuram is a veritable destination bar. Guests, from Chennai as well as the rest of India, gather for sundowners at this ultra-luxe shack on the beach. One can offer to pay ₹25,000 per person to enjoy a private romantic set-up, and explore grills, kebabs and tapas paired with a cocktail carnival of tropical flavours. The new cocktail menu that launched in August is high on tropical notes with drinks like Spicy Red Sea (rum, strawberry and chilli flakes), Sun and Sand (rum, mango and passion fruit). The best way to enjoy them is with feet sunk into sands with the soothing sea breeze and waves for company.