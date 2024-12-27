Flavoured snow and the best meals of 2024
SummaryA list to acknowledge and be grateful for the talent, effort and passion that we’re exposed to when dining out
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the end of the year is a time of reflection and gratitude. As I mull over 2024, I find myself counting my blessings that came in the form of exciting travels and even more exciting nosh. Before I dive headfirst into planning my 2025 eating itinerary, I’m taking a moment to celebrate the most extraordinary meals of 2024.
This list, in no particular order, is by no means comprehensive and is totally based on my travels and what I’ve been exposed to in the past year. In the interest of keeping things accessible (reservations notwithstanding!), I’ve limited my selections to meals enjoyed at professional establishments.