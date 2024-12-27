Flavoured snow and the best meals of 2024

Haoma, Bangkok

Indian-origin chef Deepanker Khosla is one of the very few chefs across the globe who is truly embracing sustainability in a multifaceted fashion across his restaurant. Apart from sourcing his ingredients from his farm, he’s thinking about how to minimise waste at a vendor level and how to create a more inclusive kitchen culture by working with former inmates. This spirit of generosity extends nicely to his menu, which he describes as neo-Indian. My multi-course meal in August comprised his take on nalli nihari from his childhood favourite Medina Hotel in Prayagraj as well as expertly dressed up versions of Indian street food like the Bombay sandwich and pani puri.