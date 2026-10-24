Where to go on a pub crawl in Edinburgh

Canny Man's

This institution in the upscale neighbourhood of Morningside was established in 1871 and is still family-run with décor that doesn’t seem to have changed in a century. It made The European Bar Guide's Top 100 Bars in Europe list in 2025, and chef Rick Stein has reportedly called it “the best pub in the world”. Order the proprietary whisky, The Golden Drop, to start. The recipe was revived in 2024 after the owners traced it to a faded antique mirror bearing the name. The kitchen is posher than most: smørrebrød sandwiches (open-faced Danish rye-bread sandwiches), seafood platters, and champagne with a bowl of strawberries.