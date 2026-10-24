Where to go on a pub crawl in Edinburgh

Located on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, the estuary where the River Forth meets the North Sea, Edinburgh is, in my extremely biased opinion, one of the world's most beautiful cities.
Located on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, the estuary where the River Forth meets the North Sea, Edinburgh is, in my extremely biased opinion, one of the world's most beautiful cities.
Writer Alexander McCall Smith described the Scottish capital best: “a city of shifting light, of changing skies, of sudden vistas... a city so beautiful it breaks the heart again and again”. What sets Edinburgh apart from a lot of beautiful old cities is that its history isn't sealed behind glass; it's still being lived in, nowhere more than in its pubs.
Writer Alexander McCall Smith described the Scottish capital best: “a city of shifting light, of changing skies, of sudden vistas... a city so beautiful it breaks the heart again and again”. What sets Edinburgh apart from a lot of beautiful old cities is that its history isn't sealed behind glass; it's still being lived in, nowhere more than in its pubs.
A pub has always been more than somewhere to drink. Like Parisian cafés or Chinese tea houses, it worked as a community space for centuries, somewhere people went for company as much as ale, long before anyone knew about “third spaces”. Food was part of that early on, though historians haven’t paid it much attention. For factory workers in the 19th and early 20th centuries, eating at the pub wasn’t a treat. It was practical: cheap, fast food eaten standing up or on a break from a shift.
That instinct hasn't changed.
Modern Scottish pub food still runs on the same logic: pies, Scotch eggs (a hard-boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, breaded and fried), fish and chips, haggis with neeps and tatties (a savoury pudding of seasoned minced offal, served with mashed swede and mashed potatoes), a proper Sunday roast. What's changing is the ambition: a few Edinburgh pubs now take food as seriously as the drink.
Edinburgh has around 23 pubs and bars per 100,000 residents, among the highest concentrations of any UK city, according to recent rankings. “No matter your taste, you will definitely find a place to suit you in Edinburgh,” says Jamie McCullen, a bartender at Ryrie's Bar, one of the city's oldest public houses.
This crawl moves through seven of Edinburgh's best pubs, old institutions and newer places alike.
Ardfern
Roberta Hall McCarron, the chef behind The Little Chartroom and Eleanore, opened this all-day café, bar and bottle shop in Leith in 2024. It's a flexible space: coffee in the morning, dinner at night, and a sharing-format menu in between. It picked up a Michelin Bib Gourmand in the 2026 Guide, with inspectors singling out the hash browns with whipped feta and jalapeño ketchup. Don't miss the Shetland mussels with wild garlic sauce and the venison black pudding with rhubarb chutney and bitter leaves. Ardfern also does great non-alcoholic cocktails, making it an easy pick for a mixed group.
The Sheep Heid Inn
Legend holds there’s been an inn on this site since 1360, which would make it the oldest pub in Scotland. Mary Queen of Scots is said to have been a customer, and Queen Elizabeth II visited centuries later. It’s also home to a skittle alley (an old-fashioned indoor bowling game), dating back 145 years and recently refurbished in partnership with Johnnie Walker. The building looks its age, but the kitchen doesn't: expect slow-cooked pork belly with seared scallops, and a great Sunday roast.
The Devil’s Advocate
Tucked down Advocate’s Close just off the Royal Mile, this bar occupies a converted Victorian pump house. The mezzanine restaurant runs on seasonal Scottish produce, but the real draw is behind the bar: more than 300 bottles of whisky, served straight or built into cocktails. It was named one of the World’s Top 500 Most Influential Bars in 2022. Order the black haggis starter, served with celeriac purée, crispy leeks and apple gel, followed by the duck breast with black pudding boulangère, or a steak handpicked by the restaurant’s master butcher.
Canny Man's
This institution in the upscale neighbourhood of Morningside was established in 1871 and is still family-run with décor that doesn’t seem to have changed in a century. It made The European Bar Guide's Top 100 Bars in Europe list in 2025, and chef Rick Stein has reportedly called it “the best pub in the world”. Order the proprietary whisky, The Golden Drop, to start. The recipe was revived in 2024 after the owners traced it to a faded antique mirror bearing the name. The kitchen is posher than most: smørrebrød sandwiches (open-faced Danish rye-bread sandwiches), seafood platters, and champagne with a bowl of strawberries.
Nauticus
Named for Leith's shipping history, this cocktail bar landed on Franklin & Sons Top 50 Cocktail Bars list in 2025 and 2026. The deep green walls, candlelight, and a back-room library for quieter conversation create the perfect setting. The food focuses on local suppliers: pork pies from Pie Dolly, charcuterie from East Coast Cured Meats, cheese from IJ Mellis. Try a cocktail from the “chapters” menu, split into eras like the Spice Routes and the Whisky Boom, each tied to a different chapter of Leith's history.
Teuchters Landing
Set inside the former waiting room for the Leith-to-Aberdeen steamboat ferry, this pub derives its name from teuchter (a derogatory lowland Scots term for someone from the Highlands). Aberdonians used to arrive on this very ferry, and the nautical theme carries through to the food. Try the haggis, neeps and tatties, or the Cullen skink (a thick Scottish soup made with smoked haddock, potatoes and onions). Pair your meal with something from its ample single malt list.
Greyfriars Bobby
Occupying the ground floor of a row of Georgian houses next to the historic Candlemakers' Hall, built in 1722, this pub takes its name from Edinburgh's most famous dog: a Skye terrier who supposedly kept vigil at his owner's grave for 14 years after his death in 1858, and was buried alongside him in Greyfriars Kirkyard. It's a fitting last stop for anyone who's spent the day working through this list. Order a pint of cask ale and enjoy the Nicholson's Pale Ale pie (a savoury pie made with beef braised in the brewery’s pale ale).
Bookmark these pubs:
Stramash, a deconsecrated church turned 900-capacity music venue with a free Wednesday-night Scottish social.
The Banshee Labyrinth, built into vaults under South Bridge and said to be Edinburgh’s most haunted pub.
Bennet’s Bar, an 1906 institution near the university known for its half-and-half serve (a half-pint of beer paired with a whisky dram) and 100-plus single malts.
Jolly Judge, a cosy cask-ale specialist named CAMRA's Edinburgh Pub of the Year two years running; The World's End, whose walls form part of a 16th-century wall built after Scotland’s defeat at the Battle of Flodde.
The Jinglin' Geordie, a modest Old Town pub perfect to enjoy a last pint before catching a train at Waverley Station.
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.