7 standout beers pouring across India this summer

Idli Lager at We Idliwale Barroom, Pune

What happens when idli and lager beer have a love child? Now we know thanks to this Idli Lager pouring in Pune. “When we announced this on our Instagram page on April 1, people thought it was an April Fools’ joke,” says co-founder Abhishek Joshi and adds, “It began as an idea to cut down on our wastage because we make about 2000 idlis per day.” It led the team to hand over their unused idlis to Abhishek Chinchalkar, who runs Bombay Duck Brewing to turn into an Idli Lager. Initially intended to be a limited release, the response to the lager was exactly what the team envisioned, prompting a fresh round of Idli Lager to be stocked for a longer period at We Barroom in Pune.