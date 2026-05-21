7 standout beers pouring across India this summer

While food and mixology celebrate experimentation, why should Indian beers be left behind? Summers are typically associated with lighter ales, but this year the rulebook has retired with some of the most innovative pints launching this season.
From a beer made with wine grapes to lagers brewed with ingredients such as idli and poha, there’s probably never been a better time to try experimental brews from India’s craft brewing scene. Here’s a roundup of some of the most interesting beers to try from across the country this summer.
India Grape Ale by Fort City Brewing, Delhi
Delhi’s Fort City Brewing has created a brew calling it India’s first-ever India Grape Ale. It hovers between a crisp ale complete with flavours of a Mimosa rounded off with grape tannins as an aftertaste. The unconventional grape-meets-beer India Grape Ale is vibrant, aromatic and layered with flavours offering a pronounced white wine character with notes of stone fruit, citrus blossom and subtle acidity.
According to Gautham Gandhi and Ashish Ranjan, co-founders of Fort City Brewing: Chenin Blanc grape juice, harvested at peak ripeness at Fratelli Vineyards, was airlifted to Delhi and co-fermented with the wort to start the brewing process on the same day itself. The limited-edition release is probably the best answer to what happens if wine and beer came together in a glass.
Poha Lager by Public Beerhall and Snackbar, Mumbai
A breakfast staple probably shouldn’t work inside a beer glass, yet here we are at Mumbai’s Public Beerhall and Snackbar admiring their Poha Lager. Poha or flattened rice is the main ingredient in this lager-style beer. As Neville Timbadia, co-founder of Public Beerhall says, “Since we serve Indian food at the restaurant, we wanted a beer that would complement the menu and the Poha Lager fit in perfectly. It’s quickly become our bestselling beer within two months of its launch.” Your 9am beer craving is in the process of being bottled because of the popularity of the Poha Lager. The Public team plans to bottle this lager in cans and sell it at wine shops in the near future.