How chefs in India reimagined the tiramisu

The thing about tiramisu is this: you could hate desserts and you could hate coffee, but you could still love tiramisu. Coffee-soaked ladyfinger (or savoiardi) biscuits are stacked together with cloud-like mascarpone in this Italian gold-standard of a dessert that’s typically finished with a dusting of bitter cocoa. Like most other cult foods of its ilk, tiramisu has its fair share of disputed origin stories—including one that credits its genesis to the brothels of Treviso in Veneto, Italy. A more widely accepted theory traces the Italian dolce to 1972, when Le Beccherie restaurant, also in Treviso, included the pudding on their menu.