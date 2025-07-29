Everything you ever wanted to know about Chilean wines
Great pricing, fruit-forward profiles, and a whole lot of deliciousness make wines from Chile a preferred choice for that everyday glass
All wine drinkers in India are familiar with Chilean wines, for many it is our everyday glass. What’s not to love? Great pricing, fruit-forward wines, and a whole lot of deliciousness. It's often served by the glass at hotels and restaurants for that very same reason. The challenge has been that only the lower end of the spectrum of wines from Chile were usually imported into India, thereby creating a reputation for non-fussy, easy going, value for money wines in our minds. However, Chilean wines cannot be relegated to purely commercial wine categories. If that’s the impression of Chilean wine you have today, this is for you.
But first, some basics. Chile lies in the southern hemisphere, a sliver of a country facing the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Antarctic to the south and the mighty Andes to the east. It is for all practical purposes fairly isolated which has worked to its advantage, staving off the deadly phylloxera outbreak that ravaged the world's vineyards. This has allowed the vines to be planted on their own rootstock.