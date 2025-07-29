Everything you ever wanted to know about Chilean wines

All wine drinkers in India are familiar with Chilean wines, for many it is our everyday glass. What’s not to love? Great pricing, fruit-forward wines, and a whole lot of deliciousness. It's often served by the glass at hotels and restaurants for that very same reason. The challenge has been that only the lower end of the spectrum of wines from Chile were usually imported into India, thereby creating a reputation for non-fussy, easy going, value for money wines in our minds. However, Chilean wines cannot be relegated to purely commercial wine categories. If that’s the impression of Chilean wine you have today, this is for you.