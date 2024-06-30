The best wines to drink during the monsoon

A hot cup of chai paired with assorted fritters makes the perfect combo on rainy days. But, if a monsoon wine party is on the cards, consider serving bhajias with an acid-rich vino that cuts through the fat in fried foods. Wine professional Sonal Holland says she would swap her chai for a classic Riesling from Germany’s Mosel region. “This juicy wine would be superb with pakodas ," says Holland, who has the title of Master of Wine (MW). She explains that a thirst-quenching Riesling which makes the mouth water is an antidote to muggy weather on days when it’s cloudy with a chance of rain.

The monsoon is an in-between season; not too hot, neither cold but saturated with humidity. Such weather calls for a mix of light and medium-bodied bottles, says Akshay Magar, head sommelier at the restaurants The Table and Magazine Street Kitchen in Mumbai. These can range from aged Chardonnay in whites, Beaujolais Villages in reds and a rosé to brighten up a grey day. The heavy or full-bodied wines, such as a Shiraz or Malbec, are best reserved for dry winters.

One way to find a good medium-bodied white is to have a broad idea of its place of origin. Cooler regions, the ones away from the equator, such as Austria and southern New Zealand, offer crisp acidic whites like Grüner Veltliner and Sauvignon Blanc; whereas those closer to the equator, a hot country like India, will produce medium-bodied whites. Low heat increases acidity, brings down sugar, therefore the alcohol content is less; whereas high heat boosts sweetness that converts to more alcohol. A Sauvignon Blanc from the hot climate of India will be less acidic, sweeter and heavier than one from Marlborough in New Zealand. And, if it’s aged, there is an added layer of complexity.

Sula Reserve’s Sauvignon Blanc, partially matured in oak, is a good welcome drink for a monsoon party. Magar recommends two more oak-aged options, Grover’s Chene’s Chardonnay and J’noon’s White, a blend of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Another interesting wine is York H Block Chardonnay. The Chardonnay grape has distinct buttery flavour notes. “In this particular wine, this characteristic is enhanced with partial malolactic fermentation," he points out. It is a process that converts the tart malic acid in grapes into lactic acid for a creamy mouthfeel. It’s the perfect salad wine, or better yet a me-time vino.

While whites are medium bodied, the equivalent in reds would be light bodied. Both wine experts vote for Beaujolais Village that originate in the celebrated wine-making region Beaujolais in France. Incidentally, just as the monsoon season, Beaujolais Village is an intermediary. The most prized bottles from this area are Beaujolais AOC, followed by the Beaujolais Village and the third is the entry level Beaujolais segment. This fruit-forward enjoyable drink is available in India, and Magar names two: Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Villages and Chanson Beaujolais Villages.

For celebratory flair, pick up a medium-bodied rosé produced in regions that are—just like the monsoon—neither too hot and not cold. In wine speak, they have a warm climate. These include regions from Spain and Portugal that create succulent rosés, says Holland. Even areas like Châteauneuf-du-Pape, considered to be a holy grail wine, in France has warm Mediterranean weather and makes superior quality rosés. Magar’s choice is an imported bottle of bold Tavel from there. Here’s a little trivia that your guests will enjoy: This wine is believed to be a favourite of one of the world’s greatest writers, Ernest Hemingway.

