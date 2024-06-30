The best wines to drink during the monsoon
SummaryIf you're hosting a party during the rains, pick light to medium-bodied wines with succulent notes that pair well with fritters and bhajias
A hot cup of chai paired with assorted fritters makes the perfect combo on rainy days. But, if a monsoon wine party is on the cards, consider serving bhajias with an acid-rich vino that cuts through the fat in fried foods. Wine professional Sonal Holland says she would swap her chai for a classic Riesling from Germany’s Mosel region. “This juicy wine would be superb with pakodas," says Holland, who has the title of Master of Wine (MW). She explains that a thirst-quenching Riesling which makes the mouth water is an antidote to muggy weather on days when it’s cloudy with a chance of rain.