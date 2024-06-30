The best wines to drink during the monsoon

Also read: On a gourmet burger and sando trail in Delhi

One way to find a good medium-bodied white is to have a broad idea of its place of origin. Cooler regions, the ones away from the equator, such as Austria and southern New Zealand, offer crisp acidic whites like Grüner Veltliner and Sauvignon Blanc; whereas those closer to the equator, a hot country like India, will produce medium-bodied whites. Low heat increases acidity, brings down sugar, therefore the alcohol content is less; whereas high heat boosts sweetness that converts to more alcohol. A Sauvignon Blanc from the hot climate of India will be less acidic, sweeter and heavier than one from Marlborough in New Zealand. And, if it’s aged, there is an added layer of complexity.