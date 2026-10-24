Where and what to eat in Beverly Hills

When you think of Beverly Hills, your mind naturally conjures up palm-lined boulevards, manicured estates, Rodeo Drive storefronts—and of course, Pretty Woman. But there’s more to this fabled enclave beyond the glitz and glamour.
On an unusually warm early October morning, I join Brian Rodda, founder of LA Food Tours, on a gourmet walk in Beverly Hills. Rodda pulls out a handful of lima beans from his pocket, and says, “The area was largely lima bean fields until the early 1900s, when a group of investors bought the land hoping to strike oil. When that didn’t pan out, they decided to develop a residential community, naming it Beverly Hills after Beverly Farms in Massachusetts, a nod to the area’s rolling hills.” The opening of the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1912, followed by the arrival of silent-film stars Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, helped establish the neighbourhood as a coveted address.
Our first stop is The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills from 1967, having shifted to its current Santa Monica Boulevard location in 2023. It is stocked with over 600 cheese varieties from around the world as well as charcuterie, caviar, wine, and more. The chief cheesemonger Matthias offers me a taste of four different cheeses, but the focus of the tasting are the sandwiches, and which instantly became famous on TikTok and Instagram. And I can see why. The bread is deliciously crusty and the fillings generous; while La Macellaia is stacked with a variety of meats, the vegetarian La Zucca with crispy zucchini, almond pesto, ricotta, and lemon-artichoke tapenade is the real scene-stealer.
The next stop is to try another TikTok sensation. The luxury grocery chain Erewhon went viral a couple of years ago when Hailey Beiber stepped out with a custom-made smoothie. Originally launched to promote her skincare line, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie contains strawberries, avocado, almond milk, dates, vanilla-flavoured collagen, sea moss, coconut cream, maple syrup, hyaluronic acid, and a housemade strawberry glaze. Surprisingly, it’s not as cloyingly sweet as strawberry smoothies tend to be.