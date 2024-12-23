Unraveling the ancient origins of kabab

In the historical record Ain-i-Akbari , kabab is categorized as part of a broader class of foods that involves cooking meat with various accompaniments. In a discussion, food historian and author Salma Hussain introduced the concept of Kunduazizi , a kabab that dates far beyond the Mughal era, almost reaching antiquity. The recipe for this ancient dish involves using fowl as the primary meat, which is then marinated in citrus fruit, seasoned with crushed black pepper and then cooked using a traditional spit grilling technique. If we flip through K.T. Achaya’s work, we would find that the roasting of meat is not a new thing for the Indian subcontinent. According to him, roasting pieces of meat on spits over an open fire has been described in various Sanskrit works of literature as well. He also writes about shula and bhadritakas , dishes which can also be termed kababs .

But how do you define a kabab or paint a picture for people who have never heard of kababs? There are a few ways, one being to straightforwardly tell them that it is simply grilled meat that they may or may not add spices and other ingredients, to enhance the flavour. In fact, the essence of kababs can be traced back to the very origins of cooking itself. The practice of grilling meat began soon after humans first tamed fire. Physical evidence indicates that the earliest methods of cooking involved heating food on hot stones. As culinary techniques evolved, around 30,000 years ago, humans in central Europe developed ‘earth ovens’ that were essentially pits lined with stones and filled with hot coals and ashes. Food, presumably wrapped in leaves to retain moisture and flavour, was placed atop the ashes, and then covered with earth to roast slowly. This method allowed tough meats, like those from mammoths, to cook slowly, breaking down the collagen in connective tissues into gelatin, rendering the meat tender and more digestible. Such slow cooking techniques are the precursors to today’s barbecue methods, where meats are seasoned and cooked slowly to enhance flavour and tenderness. Kababs, at their core, embody this ancient art of slow-cooking meat, a culinary practice that dates back to the dawn of human civilization.

Bihari Shami Kabab

Ingredients

1 kg mutton, boneless

10 tbsp split Bengal gram, husked

16 green cardamom

8 black cardamom

8 1-inch cinnamon sticks

2 tsp red Kashmiri chilli powder

2 tsp dried ginger powder

8–12 cloves garlic, finely chopped

6 tsp salt, or adjust to taste

2 tsp green chillies, finely chopped

4 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

4 tsp ginger, finely chopped

2 tsp nigella seeds

2 tsp turmeric powder

Ghee/oil for deep frying

4 tsp chaat masala powder

4 onions, large, sliced

Method