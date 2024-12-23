Unraveling the ancient origins of kabab
SummaryA new book on spices titled, Masala Mandi, explores the rich history of kebabs, tracing their origins back to the dawn of cooking itself
In the historical record Ain-i-Akbari, kabab is categorized as part of a broader class of foods that involves cooking meat with various accompaniments. In a discussion, food historian and author Salma Hussain introduced the concept of Kunduazizi, a kabab that dates far beyond the Mughal era, almost reaching antiquity. The recipe for this ancient dish involves using fowl as the primary meat, which is then marinated in citrus fruit, seasoned with crushed black pepper and then cooked using a traditional spit grilling technique. If we flip through K.T. Achaya’s work, we would find that the roasting of meat is not a new thing for the Indian subcontinent. According to him, roasting pieces of meat on spits over an open fire has been described in various Sanskrit works of literature as well. He also writes about shula and bhadritakas, dishes which can also be termed kababs.