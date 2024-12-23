Unraveling the ancient origins of kabab

But how do you define a kabab or paint a picture for people who have never heard of kababs? There are a few ways, one being to straightforwardly tell them that it is simply grilled meat that they may or may not add spices and other ingredients, to enhance the flavour. In fact, the essence of kababs can be traced back to the very origins of cooking itself. The practice of grilling meat began soon after humans first tamed fire. Physical evidence indicates that the earliest methods of cooking involved heating food on hot stones. As culinary techniques evolved, around 30,000 years ago, humans in central Europe developed ‘earth ovens’ that were essentially pits lined with stones and filled with hot coals and ashes. Food, presumably wrapped in leaves to retain moisture and flavour, was placed atop the ashes, and then covered with earth to roast slowly. This method allowed tough meats, like those from mammoths, to cook slowly, breaking down the collagen in connective tissues into gelatin, rendering the meat tender and more digestible. Such slow cooking techniques are the precursors to today’s barbecue methods, where meats are seasoned and cooked slowly to enhance flavour and tenderness. Kababs, at their core, embody this ancient art of slow-cooking meat, a culinary practice that dates back to the dawn of human civilization.