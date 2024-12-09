A tasting menu in Kochi explores Kerala's gastronomic past
SummaryAn interesting food pop-up experience in Kochi is a gateway to its past
There is a unique multi-course, immersive dining experience in Kochi featuring a series of meals shaped by the chefs’ food memories and traditional dishes of Kerala. They are conceptualised by a local food experience curating agency, Bites & Banter. It was founded by three gourmands and friends—artist Anna Pynadath along with chefs George JP Mayne and Georgy Vinod—in April.
The trio don’t have a restaurant space and they pick different venues to complement their menus. It gives them the flexibility to play with decor and create a different mood each time. Their first menu titled, Burn’t Butter and Bad Jokes, was unveiled in May. It has influences from Mayne’s Luso-Indian lineage rooted in Kerala’s Indo-Portuguese heritage. It is a prominent community residing in Kochi and their food is known for smoked meats and roasts. The menu reflects this in dishes such as smoky chicken tart, roasted beets served on a bed of wild greens, among others. The last itineration of this menu was held at the art studio and lounge Ō That Vibe in Ernakulam in October.