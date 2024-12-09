A tasting menu in Kochi explores Kerala's gastronomic past

Both the chefs, Mayne and Vinod, intended to bring something like this to the coastal city. “Going beyond concepts of conventional dining is what we’re aiming at with these dining experiences," says Mayne, who studied culinary arts from the Delhi affiliate of Le Cordon Bleu, Paris at GD Goenka Institute, Gurugram. Vinod, who graduated from the Bangalore Culinary Academy, also holds a degree in finance from London. While in London, he worked at around four different restaurants and went on to do a six-month stint with the Hyatt in Bengaluru. Pynadath, an architect by profession, helps setting the food in the right ambience and decor. Some of the most memorable meals that Mayne enjoyed were in Bengaluru. One of them was at the restaurant Oota, where hyper local delicacies from Karnataka were served with a smattering of theatre; another at the famous Naru Noodle Bar by chef Kavan Kuttappa; and a pop-up experience at food events space, The Conservatory. “These were learning curves for me," he shares.