The Bengaluru coffee brand serving an environment-friendly cuppa
SummaryBengaluru-based Black Baza Coffee Co won a prestigious award for its biodiversity-friendly brews. Its founder Arshiya Bose speaks to Lounge about how coffee can benefit farms
Of all the factors that have contributed to Dr Arshiya Bose's most recent achievement, a bout of allergy might seem the most bizarre.
Bose, 42, is the founder of Black Baza Coffee Co., a grassroots organisation with biodiversity-friendly brews that benefit the producers and the environment. Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based company won the prestigious Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Sustainability Award in the for-profit category—the first Indian coffee company to do so. Based in California, USA, SCA is considered the largest global coffee trade association and encourages sustainable practices across the speciality coffee value chain.