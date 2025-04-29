The Bengaluru coffee brand serving an environment-friendly cuppa

Zooming in on coffee farms in Kodagu, Karnataka, for her research, Bose compared farms that obtained the Rainforest Alliance (RA) Certification, a global environmental certification program for sustainability in agriculture, with farms that were not certified. Her goal was to understand if the certification process benefited farmers and led to on-ground biodiversity conservation measures. "Coffee provides the right canvas to examine these intricacies. It’s widely consumed, but it is also a premium product like chocolate, and there is a growing interest in where the coffee is coming from and how it's grown," she says. Her research revealed that such certification programs are often designed with large coffee producing countries, like Brazil and Colombia, in mind. “India's coffee comes from farms that are ecologically different. Thus, conservation approaches as well as certifications need to be relevant to our farms," says Bose.