Recipes to capture the perfect sweet-tart balance of blueberries
SummaryThe flavour, vibrant color and the nutritional benefits of this beloved fruit lend themselves to many recipes, especially for children
I am yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love blueberries. I’ve documented my son’s love for them even as a toddler in a 2013 blog post where he illustrated a recipe for lemon blueberry muffins at the age of 5. Even today, blueberries are his top pick. It helps that they’re no longer as wildly expensive as they used to be, and large packets of frozen blueberries are easy to find, making them perfect for smoothies, baked goods and pancakes.
In my book, Everyday Superfoods (2021), I did a nutritional face-off between amla (Indian gooseberries) and blueberries. Yes, it’s a bit like comparing apples and oranges because you can’t convince a kid that amla is tastier than berries. Amla has 50 times the antioxidants of blueberries. Yet, every superfood list on the web ranks blueberries as No.1—clearly, this fruit has global appeal and availability. This got me thinking about the reasons behind the popularity of blueberries.