Recipes to capture the perfect sweet-tart balance of blueberries

I am yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love blueberries. I’ve documented my son’s love for them even as a toddler in a 2013 blog post where he illustrated a recipe for lemon blueberry muffins at the age of 5. Even today, blueberries are his top pick. It helps that they’re no longer as wildly expensive as they used to be, and large packets of frozen blueberries are easy to find, making them perfect for smoothies, baked goods and pancakes.