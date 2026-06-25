Plan your weekend with a Bohri dinner, a Filipino meal and global bar takeovers

Manila's famed one Michelin star Toyo Eatery is popping up at By The Mekong restaurant at Mumbai's St Regis for a series of dinners this weekend. Chef Jordy Navarra, who has trained under the legendary UK restaurant The Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal will be in the city along with head chef Patch Marce to present a seven-course dining experience. Toyo Eatery ranked #71 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list for its avant garde approach to Filipino cuisine using fresh produce and storytelling. The dinners are part of an exclusive culinary residency, and will spotlight Navarra's expertise blending traditional ingredients from his home country and techniques with modern touches, and at the same time drawing influences from his understanding of Indian food, specifically to the local food culture of Mumbai.

Where: By The Mekong, St Regis, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

When: 25-26 June; 7.30pm onwards.

View full Image View full Image Dal chawal palidu, Slink & Bardot.

‘The Bohri Dinner’ brings the spirited chef Aliakbar Baldiwala of Slink & Bardot and his father Juzer Baldiwala, a self-taught cook together for a one-night dining experience. As an advocate of Bohri food traditions and Dawat-style cuisines, Juzer is also an avid blogger and enjoys sharing his love for food through family recipes on his YouTube channel @jamjoanejamarjo. The father-son duo plans to reimagine a traditional Bohri thaal, the signature communal feast with their own contemporary twists. Some of the dishes from the menu are Gol Nu Sherbet, a sweet welcome drink that sets the mood for the hearty spread. Keeping with the tradition of starting with mithaas (or sweet), there will be Sodannu, a sweet dish in the form of filo tartlet with sweet rice mousse, burnt ghee and nuts, followed by Bohri Soufflé Bingsu comprising mango, sev and charoli. Moving on to savoury, guests can try the Chicken Russian Cutlets, Smoked Mutton Kheema Pattice, and Mushroom Shaami Kebabs. The grand thaal is a feast of Dabba Gosht, Chana Bateta, Sauce Wali, and Chicken Wings. There's main course too featuring Dal Chawal, Chicken Drumsticks, Yakhni Pulao, and Mathho.

Where: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village, Mumbai.

When: 28 June.

Also Read | Why quick recipe videos don't work in real kitchens

View full Image View full Image Vinita Ghatge.

The Royal Maratha Edit is a dining showcase detailing the food heritage of Maharashtra's Kolhapur and Marathwada regions. For four days, home chef Vinita Ghatge, who belongs to the Saranjam Inamdar family with close ties to erstwhile Maratha royalty, will prepare a spread of traditional dishes, a mix of family and festive meals flavoured with bold spice blends and heirloom cooking methods. The dining experience is part of the ‘The Locale Series’ that recognises India's lesser-known cuisines and those preserving them with care and expertise.

Where: The Merchants, Fairmont Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, Terminal 2, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

When: 25-28 June.

View full Image View full Image Hanky Panky in Bengaluru.