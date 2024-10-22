Meet the modern boilermakers of Goa
SummaryPankaj Balachandran on his new bar Boilermaker, which opened in Goa's Siolim last week
Though better known for his cocktails, Pankaj Balachandran loves beer. Within the F&B realm, he’s best known for taking Countertop India, a bar consultation company, to great heights. But inside the dimly lit interiors of the pub Toto’s Garage, in Mumbai, he is just a keen hophead. While speaking about his new bar, Boilermaker in Siolim, Goa, Balachandran, 34, leans in as if sharing a secret. He wants to explain why he prefers the Kingfisher draught at Toto’s: “Look around. Most people are drinking it; this means they run out fast and refill more frequently. The beer will always be cold and fresh."