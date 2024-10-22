Meet the modern boilermakers of Goa

A few weeks before the team pulled back the veil on the new bar, Balachandran was in Mumbai for Boilermaker’s third preview shift at O Pedro—the other three were at the The Bar at 15 Stamford in Singapore; cocktail bar Soka in Bengaluru; and The Pickwick Chronicles bar in Bangkok. This is a curious move. While most restaurateurs are tight-lipped about new openings, Balachandran’s team launched the brand before it opened. They flushed social media with posts, taking consumers on their ‘making-of’ journey, alongside taking the brand to new cities and countries through takeovers. “We had the drinks menu, we had the food menu, we had the beer menu—everything was ready. But we realised that building a bar is going to take time. We saw the space and it was clear: there was a lot of work to be done. But could we be cheeky about it?" he ponders, referring to a video the bar’s Instagram page posted in August that shows the space in a desolate state.