Book excerpt: Why raitas and side dishes matter with biryani and pulao

‘What you probably did not know,’ continued the wizened nawab, ‘is a fascinating story that involved how yogurt was made famous in Europe. Francis I, the king of France, was invalidedby means of a really persistent diarrhoea. He sent word to all the famous physicians in his lands, but no cure could be found. It was almost a given that the ruler would soon meet with a premature and rather embarrassing death. Luckily for him, Suleiman the Magnificent, the Ottoman sultan and his ally, sent his personal physician to cure the miserable monarch. Over time, and after ingesting copious amounts of yogurt, the potentate was freed from his malady. The grateful sovereign spread the word about this wonderful food, and it soon caught the fancy of his realm. And not too long after, there were variations of this beautiful element popping all across the continent.