‘Yoğurmak, which means thickened or curdled or coagulated, is the original Turkish word for the product that we know today as yogurt!’ droned Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. ‘This fermented milk product has been extremely well known amongst our people since it first originated in Central Asia roughly around 5000 to 10,000 bce. The original instances of yogurt were created accidentally when wild leaves dropped into extracted milk. The bacteria present on the leaves started a fermentation process where the sugars present in the milk, and more specifically lactose, were converted into lactic acid. The lactic acid then works its magic on the milk protein that is miraculously converted into the beautifully tart flavoured and firm textured product that we know as yogurt. It wasn’t until cattle were domesticated somewhere around 7000 bce that yogurt started becoming a commonplace component of meals. Traditionally, yogurt was prepared predominantly from cowmilk, but over time, we started incorporating the milk from ewes, goats, yaks, camels and mares into the process.