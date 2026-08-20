Book excerpt: Eating caviar and ‘yakhni’ with Indira Gandhi

Indira’s niece and Nandlal Nehru’s great grand-daughter, Mira Hazari, remembered how her Indu Phuppi enjoyed the Kashmiri food at her wedding and once all the guests had left, she sat down crossed-legged at the dining table and ate with her hands, relishing the delicate flavours. Hazari elaborated, ‘The Nehru family tradition was such that the food served on the day of the wedding was always vegetarian. Even at Mrs Gandhi’s wedding the food was all Kashmiri. For weddings in the family, all the girls of the family would personally serve the guests. If it was a festival or a big gathering, we would all sit down and have food served on pattals (plates made from leaves), else it was a sit-down affair with food served on thalis.’ Indira maintained ties with both sides of her family and would host an annual family party to which the entire clan was invited. ‘She was a family oriented person. She would host movie screenings and invite the family and tried to accommodate as many family members as she could. The menu was partly Kashmiri and the food was always very good. They used to have a lot of seekh kebabs. After I got married, I would make it a point to call her up whenever I visited Delhi and she would always make time for us. She was extraordinary and yet so simple. She would often ask about my convenience even though she was a busy woman. We met for lunch or tea and while she entertained, the boys remained aloof,’ Hazari recalled.