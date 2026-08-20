Book excerpt: Eating caviar and ‘yakhni’ with Indira Gandhi

‘Indira Gandhi loved local food wherever she went,’ recollected late Satinder Kumar Lambah, IFS (retd). The former career diplomat had an interesting anecdote to relate: ‘She taught me how to eat caviar. It was 1967 and I, as the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was attached to her. I was sitting outside her villa. She came late at night from a meeting and saw the caviar. She asked me, “Do you know how to eat it?” She then asked the interpreter to get minced onions, boiled egg and lemon, which arrived in five minutes. She mixed the caviar with the onion and egg and squeezed the lemon juice. She took one teaspoon and said ‘Bahut achha hai (Very nice!),’ then said goodnight and retired to her room.’ Dr Mathur also recalled with amusement, ‘Once somewhere in UP she ate Tibetan food and she enjoyed it all.’
And of course, Indira loved Kashmiri fare and even had a Kashmiri house-keeper. But while entertaining, even if she didn’t have the full-blown wazwan on the table, the goshtaba and yakhni would often pop up on the menu. If Kashmiri dishes were not on the menu, the traditional Kashmiri kahwa tea did the rounds and was known to be popular with both Pandit Nehru and Indira when they played hosts. Rajiv Gandhi occasionally travelled to Kashmir and, on one occasion, brought goshtaba that was so soft that when someone asked how the Kashmiris made their meat with such perfect tenderness, Indira couldn’t hold back and came up with her own funny story. She explained to the bemused guests that the Kashmiri chewed their meat for one and a half days before turning it into meat balls! The guests were shocked and when they recovered from the shock, the room rang with peals of laughter.
Mohsina Kidwai once remembered eating a delectable Kashmiri dish once at Indira Gandhi’s house. ‘Once she was inviting some dignitaries from the Middle East and she asked me to come over the following day. It was a table for twelve and former diplomat Yunus Khan and I were among other guests. One baingan (brinjal) dish was something that I had never seen before and it tasted so good. She said it was a Kashmiri dish.’ The Kashmir connection was a lifelong abiding love with the former prime minister. ‘When she would come to Kashmir, it was a different style. Even after more than forty years of her demise she is still remembered there. She wouldn’t say I will give thousands of crores; she would say, “Chinar is a beautiful tree” and the people would go crazy. She would say, “Vijay Dhar ke ghar se paneer mangaya (I have ordered paneer from Vijay Dhar’s home) and half of Srinagar would go crazy. They would say “Dekha, Indira Gandhi ko Kashmiri paneer bahut pasand hai.” (Just see how Indira enjoys her Kashmiri paneer). She relished paneer and kheer,’ says Vijay Dhar.