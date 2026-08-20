Book excerpt: Eating caviar and ‘yakhni’ with Indira Gandhi

And of course, Indira loved Kashmiri fare and even had a Kashmiri house-keeper. But while entertaining, even if she didn’t have the full-blown wazwan on the table, the goshtaba and yakhni would often pop up on the menu. If Kashmiri dishes were not on the menu, the traditional Kashmiri kahwa tea did the rounds and was known to be popular with both Pandit Nehru and Indira when they played hosts. Rajiv Gandhi occasionally travelled to Kashmir and, on one occasion, brought goshtaba that was so soft that when someone asked how the Kashmiris made their meat with such perfect tenderness, Indira couldn’t hold back and came up with her own funny story. She explained to the bemused guests that the Kashmiri chewed their meat for one and a half days before turning it into meat balls! The guests were shocked and when they recovered from the shock, the room rang with peals of laughter.