Book excerpt: Eating caviar and ‘yakhni’ with Indira Gandhi

‘Indira Gandhi loved local food wherever she went,’ recollected late Satinder Kumar Lambah, IFS (retd). The former career diplomat had an interesting anecdote to relate: ‘She taught me how to eat caviar. It was 1967 and I, as the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was attached to her. I was sitting outside her villa. She came late at night from a meeting and saw the caviar. She asked me, “Do you know how to eat it?” She then asked the interpreter to get minced onions, boiled egg and lemon, which arrived in five minutes. She mixed the caviar with the onion and egg and squeezed the lemon juice. She took one teaspoon and said ‘Bahut achha hai (Very nice!),’ then said goodnight and retired to her room.’ Dr Mathur also recalled with amusement, ‘Once somewhere in UP she ate Tibetan food and she enjoyed it all.’
‘Indira Gandhi loved local food wherever she went,’ recollected late Satinder Kumar Lambah, IFS (retd). The former career diplomat had an interesting anecdote to relate: ‘She taught me how to eat caviar. It was 1967 and I, as the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was attached to her. I was sitting outside her villa. She came late at night from a meeting and saw the caviar. She asked me, “Do you know how to eat it?” She then asked the interpreter to get minced onions, boiled egg and lemon, which arrived in five minutes. She mixed the caviar with the onion and egg and squeezed the lemon juice. She took one teaspoon and said ‘Bahut achha hai (Very nice!),’ then said goodnight and retired to her room.’ Dr Mathur also recalled with amusement, ‘Once somewhere in UP she ate Tibetan food and she enjoyed it all.’
And of course, Indira loved Kashmiri fare and even had a Kashmiri house-keeper. But while entertaining, even if she didn’t have the full-blown wazwan on the table, the goshtaba and yakhni would often pop up on the menu. If Kashmiri dishes were not on the menu, the traditional Kashmiri kahwa tea did the rounds and was known to be popular with both Pandit Nehru and Indira when they played hosts. Rajiv Gandhi occasionally travelled to Kashmir and, on one occasion, brought goshtaba that was so soft that when someone asked how the Kashmiris made their meat with such perfect tenderness, Indira couldn’t hold back and came up with her own funny story. She explained to the bemused guests that the Kashmiri chewed their meat for one and a half days before turning it into meat balls! The guests were shocked and when they recovered from the shock, the room rang with peals of laughter.
And of course, Indira loved Kashmiri fare and even had a Kashmiri house-keeper. But while entertaining, even if she didn’t have the full-blown wazwan on the table, the goshtaba and yakhni would often pop up on the menu. If Kashmiri dishes were not on the menu, the traditional Kashmiri kahwa tea did the rounds and was known to be popular with both Pandit Nehru and Indira when they played hosts. Rajiv Gandhi occasionally travelled to Kashmir and, on one occasion, brought goshtaba that was so soft that when someone asked how the Kashmiris made their meat with such perfect tenderness, Indira couldn’t hold back and came up with her own funny story. She explained to the bemused guests that the Kashmiri chewed their meat for one and a half days before turning it into meat balls! The guests were shocked and when they recovered from the shock, the room rang with peals of laughter.
Mohsina Kidwai once remembered eating a delectable Kashmiri dish once at Indira Gandhi’s house. ‘Once she was inviting some dignitaries from the Middle East and she asked me to come over the following day. It was a table for twelve and former diplomat Yunus Khan and I were among other guests. One baingan (brinjal) dish was something that I had never seen before and it tasted so good. She said it was a Kashmiri dish.’ The Kashmir connection was a lifelong abiding love with the former prime minister. ‘When she would come to Kashmir, it was a different style. Even after more than forty years of her demise she is still remembered there. She wouldn’t say I will give thousands of crores; she would say, “Chinar is a beautiful tree” and the people would go crazy. She would say, “Vijay Dhar ke ghar se paneer mangaya (I have ordered paneer from Vijay Dhar’s home) and half of Srinagar would go crazy. They would say “Dekha, Indira Gandhi ko Kashmiri paneer bahut pasand hai.” (Just see how Indira enjoys her Kashmiri paneer). She relished paneer and kheer,’ says Vijay Dhar.
Indira’s niece and Nandlal Nehru’s great grand-daughter, Mira Hazari, remembered how her Indu Phuppi enjoyed the Kashmiri food at her wedding and once all the guests had left, she sat down crossed-legged at the dining table and ate with her hands, relishing the delicate flavours. Hazari elaborated, ‘The Nehru family tradition was such that the food served on the day of the wedding was always vegetarian. Even at Mrs Gandhi’s wedding the food was all Kashmiri. For weddings in the family, all the girls of the family would personally serve the guests. If it was a festival or a big gathering, we would all sit down and have food served on pattals (plates made from leaves), else it was a sit-down affair with food served on thalis.’ Indira maintained ties with both sides of her family and would host an annual family party to which the entire clan was invited. ‘She was a family oriented person. She would host movie screenings and invite the family and tried to accommodate as many family members as she could. The menu was partly Kashmiri and the food was always very good. They used to have a lot of seekh kebabs. After I got married, I would make it a point to call her up whenever I visited Delhi and she would always make time for us. She was extraordinary and yet so simple. She would often ask about my convenience even though she was a busy woman. We met for lunch or tea and while she entertained, the boys remained aloof,’ Hazari recalled.
Dr KP Mathur remembered Indira as a no-fuss person when it came to food: ‘I always travelled with her and she would eat what we all ate, nothing special. The only directive was that if the flight took off before 8.30 a.m., breakfast would be provided, and if after 11 a.m., only coffee. Sometimes breakfast for her would be one idli, some seasonal fruit and South Indian filter coffee. Once one of her cabinet members saw the breakfast she was provided and lost his temper. He asked, ‘Can’t we serve our prime minister proper breakfast? After that, the breakfast packets would come from Hotel Centaur. Often there would be pooris and curry.’ Sometimes, being the prime minister, would work in a different way when it came to breakfast. Dr Mathur recalled with amusement, ‘Once we were in Hyderabad and staying at Raj Bhawan. As usual, I went to meet her in the morning. She said that she was expecting breakfast and I could get mine and join her. I told her I would eat mine downstairs as scheduled. When we met again, she asked what was there for breakfast and I said idli, dosa, etc. She wasn’t happy with what she had got—two toasts and Nescafe coffee!’
Indira also seemed comfortable dining the way the locals did. Chandrashekhar Rao, chairman of Taj Mahal Hotel, Abid Road, Hyderabad, is the proud owner of a photograph in which Indira is seated on the floor and is eating off a banana leaf. ‘The occasion,’ Rao says, ‘was when Mrs Gandhi, accompanied by S. Nijalingappa, former chief minister, Karnataka, and other senior Congress leaders had come for lunch. This was in 1968. She thoroughly enjoyed each item on the banana leaf, personally served by my father and uncle,’ recalls Rao.
Excerpted with permission from Amaryllis: An imprint of Manjul Publishing House.