The most recommended books on spirits and cocktails

Her most interesting recommendation, though, is Gerard Basset’s Tasting Victory. Basset is known as one of only three people in the world to have the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles to his name. “Both of these are the most coveted and difficult titles to achieve in the world and this book is sort of his memoir where he talks about his personal journey. Basset has left an indelible mark on everyone in the wine world, including me, with his insights and humbleness during our meetings," she says. Other recommendations include Benjamin Lewis’ Wine Myths and Reality, Madeline Puckette’s Wine Folly, Karen McNeil’s Wine Bible and Aldo Sohm’s Wine Simple.