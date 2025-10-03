How bread took the centre stage on India's dining table

At Mumbai’s recently opened Franco-American restaurant SoBo 20, which specialises in Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole cuisines, the guests particularly look forward to the warm sourdough focaccia squares. The Italian flatbread is a textural delight: lightly charred on the edges and an airy crumb that gives it the perfect chewy bite. Paired with the house butter and topped with crisp, fried sage, it elevates the whole act, setting the tone for some serious flavours to follow.

SoBo 20’s executive chef Sudeep Kashikar bakes about 500 portions of the focaccia bread every week. Called “SoBo bread", it has now become one of the most Instagrammable dishes from the menu.

I’m curious about the technique, and ask Kashikar to take me through the making of his signature bread. It starts with proofing the dough for 48 hours, during which it goes through a process called cold fermentation in the refrigerator. While the temperature suppresses the yeast activity, it helps the enzymes in the flour to break down the starch molecules and gluten, resulting in the release of flavour compounds. While Kashikar has a standard recipe, Mumbai’s perennial humidity means that he is constantly evaluating the yeast, sugar and water ratios. It is also one of the reasons why the dough is not proofed at room temperature, as humidity speeds up the fermentation process. His team bakes the bread every morning after the dough has completed the two-day fermentation cycle, following which it is rested and cut into desired portions. Once the order is placed, the bread is glazed with a spice mix and put on a charcoal grill for approximately 60 seconds; one more coat of glaze is added in between for that extra char.

“From the gluten content to the quality of flour and even the pH level of water matter. So if I am putting in so much time, effort and patience, why not make it the hero of the meal?" says Kashikar.

View Full Image Sourdough baking took a new dimension during the pandemic years. (Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse)

Once upon a time, bread was served complimentary as a prelude to create anticipation for the actual meal at five-star hotels and European restaurants across India’s metros. Think bread sticks and pillowy dinner rolls that came in a basket along with butter—enough to spark conversations and whet an appetite. Bread was the sidekick, something to nibble on, an appetiser or amuse bouche with very little recall value. This is not the case anymore.

Bread is now part of the main course, and often, the course itself. “Making it complimentary may undermine its value on the menu, especially when there is so much involved," says Kashikar.

THE PANDEMIC STARTER

Good bread is a marker of social status today. As people upgrade their lifestyles, adopt healthier eating practices, and start looking into what goes into their food, there is an inevitable shift from industrial bread to sourdough and other artisanal breads (if they are eating gluten at all, of course).

Things started changing with the covid-19 pandemic. Stuck at home during the lockdowns, people started to bake bread, usually to de-stress in times of crisis. Most turned to the internet for ideas to experiment with bread, and challenge the ways it was baked and served. A global sourdough boom around the same time influenced many to even grow their own starter culture (natural/wild yeast). In some households in the metros, people started replacing the processed sliced bread with sourdough, and other healthier versions.

The lockdowns also gave an opportunity to fine-dining chefs to go back to their roots, and draw inspiration from their travels and childhood memories to create an experience where bread was no longer a mere accompaniment but the main act. From a reimagined Ladakhi sourdough khambir at chef Prateek Sadhu’s Kasauli restaurant Naar to chef Akshay Bhosale’s high hydration sourdough bread at Ekaa in Mumbai, there has been an effort to bring stories of regional Indian as well as global bread-baking traditions to the table in the last few years.

Although it’s not overtaking commercial bread anytime soon, the sourdough and artisanal bread market in India is expected to reach a projected revenue of $260.8 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to market research agencies.

A series of high-profile investments and sales of companies that started out as artisanal bakeries before going mainstream bear this out—a 10 September Mint report says that The Baker’s Dozen, founded in 2013 by Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain, is exploring a ₹500-600 crore sale. Meanwhile, private equity firm ChrysCapital recently acquired an 85% stake in the baking chain Theobroma for ₹2,400 crore, and The Health Factory raised $3.5 million in a round led by Peak XV Partners last year.

“When we were looking at what categories to go into, we wanted to be at the centre of the plate, which naturally meant that we had to look at categories where customers had very meaningful choices to make and something that was part of their daily or weekly table," says Rahul Sachdev, head of product at FirstClub, a gourmet quick-commerce platform that launched in Bengaluru earlier this year.

FirstClub has an extensive bread selection, from sourdough loaves by various Bengaluru bakeries such as Bunco, BrikOven, Honore and Breadtime Stories to shokupan or Japanese milk bread, brioche buns and baguettes—all delivered to your doorstep in 20 minutes.

“Breads are very, very important for us, rightfully placed at the juncture of a category, which is technically 10,000 years old, but also evolving very rapidly when it comes to the Indian palate," says Sachdev.

View Full Image Tissue bread at Foodstories.

At gourmet food store Foodstories, with branches in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the 81-layer croissant tissue bread is a star. Flaky, golden and buttery, it is a melt-in-the-mouth concoction of wispy pastry (though it does leave a prodigious amount of crumbs). Bread is one of the top categories at Foodstories, with a large and varied collection made in-house—from charred tomato and onion focaccia to a gluten-free quinoa bread.

“We curate like collectors—every loaf has to feel well-travelled, crafted with intent, belong to a culture and be full of character. A milk bread on our shelf is not just a soft milk bread, it’s a Hokkaido milk bread. A sourdough isn’t just tangy, it’s yeast-free, born from a 10-year-old starter culture," says Avni Biyani, co-founder of Foodstories along with her sister Ashni.

India’s bread basket is shifting from uniform white slices to an archive of possibilities, feels Biyani. “Tastes have moved from utility to curiosity. Ten years ago, bread was background; today it’s often the reason for the meal. People choose loaves with intent—a sourdough to start the morning with eggs and avocado, a baguette to pair with wine and cheese, a croissant loaf for a hearty French toast," she says.

“Consumers now ask about the grain, the fermentation, the freshness. They want flavour, texture and a sense of story," says Biyani.

PERFECTING THE RECIPE

“One reason to bake bread is to fill your kitchen with that aroma. Even if the bread turns out badly, the smell of it baking never fails to improve an hour or a mood," American journalist and Harvard professor Michael Pollan wrote in his 2013 book Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation.

Baking bread is rewarding if I may say so from my own adventures as an amateur baker, beginning with a basic loaf in the pressure cooker in my mother’s kitchen during the lockdown. Precision is the secret ingredient and timing is everything. You fail, but you also rise like the perfect loaf. The deep comfort of watching the yeast bloom; kneading, baking and finally sharing a slice became everything, especially when the world outside was falling apart during those years. The pandemic shook up the way people ate out as well.

View Full Image Chef Jyoti Singh of Cafe Lento, Goa.

“Bread was always part of our culture. Who doesn’t remember the neighbourhood bread-seller from our childhood? And roti has been our diet for over thousands of years. But, there is an increased awareness about bread because of more international travel post-covid. It has led to a demand for speciality breads, because the same people returned home with memories of eating some form of local bread. The infrastructure for making them accessible has also developed along the way. Diners also understand the difference between sourdough and regular bread as the former does not fill them up," says chef Jyoti Singh, the culinary director of the all-day breakfast spot Cafe Lento that opened in July in Goa.

Singh learned to make bread under a French patissier during his stint at The Oberoi in Mumbai around 2007, and almost everything he bakes for the café bakery is sourdough—loaves, pav, brioche and milk breads—with three different starter cultures fed with a combination of jowar, bajra and wholewheat flour (that he sources from Punjab). Although the loaf took him almost a year to perfect, he is especially proud of experimenting with the house bread—a cross between a Goan poee and Egyptian baladi, an everyday flatbread with a pita-like pocket structure, as a reminder of his time working with The Oberoi group in Cairo around 2012.

“Back in Egypt, people leave these breads on big tables by the street-side for everyone to share. And since I graduated from Goa, they instantly made me think of the poee," he shares. The rustic nature of the bread that came with a crusty exterior felt familiar, and nudged Singh to crack the technique.

View Full Image Chef Akshay Bhosale's high hydration sourdough bread at Ekaa, Mumbai. (Nikhil Vaidya)

THE BREAD COURSE

The dedication to craft is increasingly visible on fine-dining menus. For a tasting menu in April last year, Bhosale came up with a standout 110% hydration bread, a technique where the flour to water ratio is almost the same. The head boulanger of Ekaa, says it took him more than 15 trials over a week to perfect the recipe depending on the weather conditions, and “a combination of science and maths", he chuckles. It was part of the signature bread course, not complimentary or the first dish on the menu, but perfectly timed in between the main courses. He shows off his three-year-old sourdough starter, which he has named shuruat, and adds, “Every meal needs some crunch or crust, a textural component that balances it. Bread delivers the purpose."

It is with the same vigour that Sadhu serves “Dirty Toast" as part of his 15-course Himalayan tasting menu. While the Ladakhi sourdough khambir flatbread is traditionally made of fermented dough with locally grown wheat and baked on wood-fired stones, the version at Naar is a delicious mess of a bite-sized toast topped with trout belly and mustard sauce.

Sadhu’s earlier stint at Masque restaurant in Mumbai (that he quit in 2022) often saw him experiment with Kashmiri breads such as the flaky katlam and fluffy chochwor. When he was building his mountain restaurant in Himachal Pradesh in 2023, he knew bread would play an integral role in his seasonal menus. He was deeply inspired by the fermentation culture of the Himalayan communities, mainly owing to his own Kashmiri heritage and foraging trips across Ladakh. At a time when Indians had absorbed themselves in the Western bread-baking culture, Sadhu was reimagining our traditional breads with fun and flair. Who knew Ladakh had its own sourdough bread?

View Full Image Dirty Toast at Naar, Kasauli; (right) Parker House Rolls by chef Mythrayie Iyer.

But to create a main act, one also needs to consider the supporting cast. And therefore, for ex-Farmlore Bengaluru chef Mythrayie Iyer, the sauce element in the course matters as much. “The most important thing for me is to understand what role the bread is going to serve on the plate. If I were to give a crusty bread along with a curry-based dish, it would not solve the purpose," says Iyer, who relies on the soft, buttery Parker House Rolls (for her menus), once considered to be a staple at the 19th century Boston hotel by the same name. She makes a version popular at Frantzén, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Stockholm, known for its contemporary Nordic cuisine.

The Noma Copenhagen alumnus landed the recipe quite by chance, in 2019, from one of her junior chefs at Farmlore, who had worked at the Swedish restaurant previously. “The structure of the menu, the texture and timing of serving the bread, and also evaluating if there is any other starchy item because it can be filling, everything plays a role," she adds.

For a recent pop-up at Masque Lab in Mumbai, she infused the rolls with saffron and paired them with a Hyderabadi lamb curry for a nizami touch. “Almost 90% of my guests ask for a repeat and they think it is the best course before moving to the desserts," she adds.

As someone who can eat bread anytime of the day, I ask what makes it so appealing. “It is an emotion. We have all grown up eating it. And carbs do make you happy."

View Full Image Veronica's Dutch Crunch sandwich.

THE SANDO CRAZE

Ever since the pandemic, the love for artisanal bread has led to a revived appreciation for sandwiches—no longer seen as just a quick and easy meal, but a gourmet treat. It has even provided chefs a blank canvas for wild innovations with speciality breads from all over the world.

In 2021, Mumbai-based restaurateur couple Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf opened Mag St. Cafe, a bakehouse and restaurant, after they realised the city wanted comfort food more than anything else after the lockdown. The lobster roll made of brioche bun and stuffed with poached lobster, rocket leaves and aioli became a particular favourite at the Colaba spot.

There were other neighbourhood cafes, especially those focused on sourdough and breads from around the world such as The Bread Bar that opened in the city around the same time. “My plan was not to revolutionise bread or be part of any trend. I just wanted to make good quality bread more accessible so that people could adopt healthier versions of what they were used to eating or say, make their own sandwiches at home," says founder Rachi Gupta, an Ecole Ducasse France alumnus. The Bread Bar started as a six-seater, and has now expanded to a 65-seater dining space that boasts of a range of sandwiches, from open toasts made with multigrain bread to classic ham and cheese on ciabatta. “The Bombay sandwich was always there. It’s just that people now know more due to international travel or TV shows like MasterChef Australia and YouTube," she adds.

For Bengaluru-based artisanal pizzeria Brik Oven, famous for its wood-fired sourdough pizzas sold from a tiny outlet in the city centre founded in 2016, the shifts created by the pandemic led to an expansion to 10 outlets across the city and the launch of deli products, available widely through quick commerce. “Our sourdough was obviously always at the heart of our business," says Sreeram Anvesh, one of the co-founders of Brik Oven.

“Then, during the pandemic, we realised that there was an uptick in demand for breakfast, which is when we started doing sandwiches, and eventually we started selling loaves through our outlets, which then led to the retail space. A tiny thing we did that had a huge impact was selling sliced sourdough, because most people would find it difficult to cut loaves into even pieces," recalls Anvesh.

View Full Image Sando Club, Bengaluru.

A SLICE OF COMFORT

The internet continues to show us the endless possibilities there could be with just two slices of bread. Chetna Makan, an Indian-origin and UK-based cookbook author, started documenting sandwich recipes on Instagram in June 2024. In the series titled Between the Slices, she demonstrated pakora sandwich, ghee tadka dahi sandwich, chickpea and Kerala prawn sandwiches packed with either home-style chutneys or her signature chilli oil, and often topped with sev for crunch.

Earlier this month, Makan hit her 100th episode, following which she launched an e-book dedicated to the 100 sandwiches made with brioche buns, pav, sourdough loaves and ciabatta to name a few. What’s more, even this year’s MasterChef Australia (season 17) saw a deli sandwich challenge in which one of the contestants baked her own bread from scratch in 45 minutes.

In the last four months alone, there has been a slew of sando shops popping up across India’s metros— Knots & Crosses and Sando Club in Bengaluru, chef Radhika Khandelwal’s Kona in Delhi, and speciality cafes like Subculture in Pune.

One of the earliest players to recognise the trend of craft sandwiches is Veronica’s, a sandwich and coffee shop housed in an old bakery in Bandra, in Mumbai. Launched in 2023, it quickly earned a cult following (and long queues) for its carb-y offerings, made with ciabatta, Dutch crunch and Hokkaido milk buns.

For executive chef Hussain Shahzad, every sandwich idea begins by choosing the right bread, which allows the flavours and textures of the filling to shine. “Sandwiches are universal, democratic and comforting. They are available across every culture, mood and price point. But if the bread isn’t memorable, the sandwich isn’t either," he says.

He points out long fermentation cycles, and locally-milled flours with whole grains, are huge decision-making factors for today’s health conscious diners. “For a long time, bread was dismissed as ‘just carbs.’ When it is made with care and craftsmanship, it has nutrition, character, and complexity. Diners recognise the distinction and don’t fear bread anymore," he adds.

Singh of Cafe Lento agrees. “People now prefer to go for a sandwich made of sourdough instead of a traditional Indian meal, say naan and dal makhani, because they are now aware the former is lighter, is easily digestible, and is a complete product by itself."

Diners are picky too. For Akshay Damle, 45, a cybersecurity professional in Pune, sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food. But it all starts with the bread. “A good sourdough, ciabatta or a buttery croissant seals the deal for me," he says.

Travel has led him to some delicious discoveries—a calamari bocadillo in Madrid made with baguette-style bread and the classic Philly cheesesteak known for its soft and chewy hoagie rolls. “These experiences showed me how sandwiches can capture the essence of a place through its local breads," he adds. Damle is part of a generation that grew up on chutney sandwiches, but is now on the lookout for sandos crafted with care, and elevated to a slow, chef-driven experience.

View Full Image 'Banh mi' by chef Gayatri Desai.

New-age chefs recognise the shift, and draw from their own travel experiences. Pune-based chef Gayatri Desai’s “Banh Mi nights" are a weekend-only party where she serves the cult Vietnamese sandwich made with baguette-style bread, at her restaurant Ground Up. It all began in 2016, when she went on a backpacking trip to the country influenced by the late American chef Anthony Bourdain’s travels. “It was the best sandwich I had ever eaten in my life. From the fillings to the bread, which was so light, I didn’t know something like this could even exist," says Desai, who sources the baguette from Pune baker Smita Sharan of The Good Butter Bakery. In June, she collaborated with chef-restaurateur Siddharth Mahadik for a pop-up, where the duo served over 200 banh mis.

There’s also Hussain’s Dutch crunch (or tiger bread) packed with shrimp and gochujang, a hat tip to a bread that he fell in love with in San Francisco. “I discovered it at a sandwich shop called Deliboard, where they served a Reuben-style pastrami inside a tiger bread bun. The moment stayed with me, and I knew I wanted to bring it back home. Recreating it with local flour and techniques has been one of the most rewarding bread projects I’ve worked on."

Brands now are going all out with their creations. “Sandwiches were always seen as something that could be made at home, and therefore considered healthier. That made it easier for us to build trust in comparison to burgers and pizzas, which somehow had become an unhealthy choice over time," says Jassil Jamaluddin, who along with Carl Pinto, a former chef at The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, co-founded the 18-seater Sando Club in July. The friends started out by hosting pop-ups in their homes in 2023, serving sandwiches to friends and then participating in restaurant pop-ups and local food festivals.

Most of the sandwiches Pinto makes are with potato bread, a variation that uses mashed potato or potato flour/starch into the dough for a firm crust. “It is lighter and fluffier, gives a nice crisp when it is toasted, and is also friendly for vegetarians because some breads like brioche contain eggs," he says. For Onam, they came up with an onasadya sandwich packed with thoran, pachadi and injipuli stuffed between potato bread.

View Full Image Suchali Jain.

IT'S IN THE INGREDIENTS

Growing up, Suchali Jain’s parents never wanted her to eat bread that came out of a packet. “Most Indian parents are like bread is not healthy, have roti or chapati, or why do you want to eat bread, don’t eat maida (white flour)," recalls Jain, the founder of Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse, a Gurugram-based company that has grown from a home-baking venture that hand-delivered sourdough loaves and croissants to a presence in seven Indian cities, retailing from Blue Tokai cafes as well as quick commerce platforms. “And there are still people who think like that, so the market in India is huge. People have started appreciating that good bread is simple—it’s just three ingredients, flour, water, and salt—and that simpler is better."

Innovations aside, what is keeping this tribe of bakers and chefs passionate is the very craft of baking artisanal bread. It requires precision and patience, especially with India’s tropical climate, which poses extreme challenges when it comes to fermentation. This energy is clearly not an afterthought anymore as they push the boundaries with the help of better ingredients, infrastructure and training, to design an experience that lingers. And diners are taking notice. The proof of the bread is truly in the eating.

MULTIGRAIN/OATS BREAD

By Rachi Gupta, The Bread Bar, Mumbai

Makes 1 medium loaf

Ingredients

250g whole wheat flour

40g rolled oats + 2 tbsp for topping

2–3 tbsp mixed seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame)

3g instant dry active yeast

5g salt

240ml warm water (adjust as needed)

1 tbsp honey or jaggery

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

In a bowl, mix flour, oats, seeds, salt, and yeast. Add warm water, honey, and olive oil. Mix into a sticky dough.

Knead for about 8-10 minutes (or use a stand mixer) until smooth. Cover and let it rise for 1 hour (or until doubled).

Punch down the dough, shape into a loaf, and place in a greased loaf tin.

Brush the top with a little water/milk and sprinkle oats and seeds.

Let it rise again for 30-40 minutes.

Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped.

Cool completely before slicing.

With inputs from Shrabonti Bagchi