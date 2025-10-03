How bread took the centre stage on India's dining table

I’m curious about the technique, and ask Kashikar to take me through the making of his signature bread. It starts with proofing the dough for 48 hours, during which it goes through a process called cold fermentation in the refrigerator. While the temperature suppresses the yeast activity, it helps the enzymes in the flour to break down the starch molecules and gluten, resulting in the release of flavour compounds. While Kashikar has a standard recipe, Mumbai’s perennial humidity means that he is constantly evaluating the yeast, sugar and water ratios. It is also one of the reasons why the dough is not proofed at room temperature, as humidity speeds up the fermentation process. His team bakes the bread every morning after the dough has completed the two-day fermentation cycle, following which it is rested and cut into desired portions. Once the order is placed, the bread is glazed with a spice mix and put on a charcoal grill for approximately 60 seconds; one more coat of glaze is added in between for that extra char.