Samar Halarnkar: A bún cha and other discoveries in Hanoi

So, on our last day in Hanoi, I signed up for a cooking class in Alex Nguyen’s modest home, somewhere beyond the tourist traps. With two other pupils—American nurses from near Edison, the desi side of New Jersey—Alex first took us through a local market to buy ingredients. There was not a tourist in sight as we met her local pork merchant, an unsmiling older woman; her fruit seller, neat and smiling with a flower in her hair; and walked through a spotlessly clean market bursting with herbs, produce, dried fish and pork skin.