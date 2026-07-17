How craft cacao is changing the hot chocolate experience

At Dodā Atelier in Goa, Alvinia DeSouza slides a cup across the counter. It’s a drinking chocolate—70% dark, made from cacao she grows herself. It is nothing like the milky brown sweetness most people expect when they hear the words hot chocolate. It’s short, almost austere, with a clean bitterness at the front and a lingering floral note underneath. The cacao comes from The Happy Hermit Estate, her 10-acre farm in Bedshi, Dodamarg, on the Goa-Maharashtra border where cacao trees are grown alongside jackfruit, cashew, chikoo and love apples.
Most of us grew up on a version of hot chocolate, most commonly as a spoonful of cocoa powder stirred into warm milk. That childhood memory is exactly what a new breed of cacao bars is building on, except that the chocolate that was made of 20% cacao solids has been swapped for single-origin, mindfully sourced and creatively crafted bean-to-bar chocolate. Walk into one of the new-age cacao cafés and the menu may boast of a Hazelnut Praline Latte, a Pistachio Matcha Latte, or an Iced Tiramisu Latte, all made with speciality chocolate and crafted the way a barista makes a flat white, except the base isn’t espresso. It’s melted Indian craft chocolate.
“I always look at cacao first as an ingredient and not just as a chocolate bar,” says Vikas Temani, founder of Paul and Mike, whose beverage menu at Paul and Mike Micro Café + Store in Mumbai draws on the same fine-flavour beans behind its chocolate bars. There’s the Paul’s Secret Trinidadian Brew, a traditional recipe made by brewing regular milk and coconut milk with cocoa nibs, Jamaican pepper (allspice), bay leaf, cardamom, nutmeg and cinnamon. Then there’s the Monsoon Spiced Hot Chocolate for those who want heat with their chocolate, and purer explorations of the bean itself: a 55% Hot Chocolate for balance, and 87% for those who want to know exactly what Indian cacao tastes like in its pure form. “Historically cacao was consumed as a drink long before it was moulded into a bar, so in some ways drinking chocolate feels like going back to its roots,” says Temani.
In Hyderabad and Delhi, Manam Chocolate runs dedicated beverage bars where single-origin cacao is melted into layered iced chocolates and hot shakes, each drink tracing its beans to farmers in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Among them are G.V.S. Prasad, whose family has grown cacao since the mid-1960s, and Boyapati Venkateswara Rao, one of the first organic cacao farmers in the district. The Delhi bar alone serves 36 cacao-based drinks, where one of the most arresting is the Orange Iced Dark Chocolate—a 60% single-origin West Godavari ganache made with fresh orange juice rather than milk, water-based and startlingly light.
In Mumbai, Subko has extended its “pod-to-bar” philosophy through The Cacao Mill, where all drinking chocolates are made with single-origin cacao sourced from Andhra Pradesh, and served with an optional house-made bruleed marshmallow on top. The Podi Hot Chocolate, a blend of 45% milk and 70% dark chocolate, is infused with a house-made red podi masala: spiced, layered and bold on the palate.
At Naviluna in Mysuru, the drinks menu is restrained by design. David Belo, who spent years powering the chocolate beverage programmes of Blue Tokai and Kafko in Bengaluru, before opening the space, has set the benchmark for the format.