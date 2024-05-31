Go on immersive heritage walks by Mumbai's popular cafés
SummaryRestaurants and cafés in Mumbai are curating walks and offering diners a taste of more than just food and drinks
Restaurants and cafés in Mumbai are dishing out more than just food. Now, they are also offering diners experiential activities like art, architecture and typography walks in their neighbourhoods.
When chef Heena Punwani, founder of Mumbai-based Maska Bakery, was first looking for a space to open her bakeshop last December, she knew it had to be rooted in the local community and neighbourhood. Growing up, she had fond memories of visiting south Mumbai’s many local bakeries, from Kyani & Co. to Sassanian and Paris Bakery at Marine Lines.