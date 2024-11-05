Malted beer ice cream and Lombardy cheese at a new restaurant in Bengaluru
SummaryCajsa, at ITC Gardenia Bengaluru, is a new modern global restaurant set to impress gastronomes
The culinary world has a new term—accessible luxury. It refers to an elevated dining experience enveloped in affordability. It’s a way to dilute the snobbishness associated with luxury dining and make it more inclusive in terms of pricing. The ITC group of hotels, with the award-winning modern South Indian restaurant Avartana that has outlets in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, has cracked this concept. It serves only set menus, and prices start from ₹2500 (plus taxes) for five courses. To further the cause of accessible fine dining, ITC Gardenia Bengaluru introduced a new modern global restaurant, with a European leaning, named Cajsa on November 3. The name is derived from the Greek word pure, and the menu presents global gastronomy with creative reinvention, with set menus options of seven, nine, and eleven courses.