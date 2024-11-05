Malted beer ice cream and Lombardy cheese at a new restaurant in Bengaluru

Across the meat and vegetarian nine-course menus titled Lagom (Swedish to mean just enough), you will have a Potted Mushroom Pate that brings together Chanterelle, Shimeji, Wild Porcini and King Oyster mushrooms, with a touch of miso for additional umami and cashew for richness. Spread that onto some warm brioche with a Mother-of-Pearl spoon that comes with it and you have made a good start. The Hooked, Salt and Batter is a take on the British Fish ‘n’ Chips with sea bass. Some malt vinegar is sprayed onto your plate at the table for a touch of aroma after it is placed in front of you. The Peruvian Asparagus and Corn soup with caramelised popcorn is rich and velvety. The Lobster Lux comes draped in a Kasundi Mustard sauce and some gold foil with a mini croissant, garnished with cured egg yolk. For vegetarians, there is Steamed Lotus Root with gochu garu lotus crackers. An effective palate cleanser of Cantaloupe and Ginger with Mint Salt preps you for the Hickory & Farm Raised Chicken that comes in a little grill box and is served on your plate alongside a vegetable crystal dumpling, young peas, and gari. The vegetarian course is a red (beetroot) and green (peas) risotto with Carnaroli rice, made richer with coconut milk and edamame. The goat chops, cooked to your choice of doneness, are executed well. Water Chestnuts & Haloumi Pithivier make a substantial vegetarian option. Desserts in this menu build up—from a small raspberry cremeaux with vanilla custard to the large Go Bananas— which has sweet casing, designed like a banana, filled with cinnamon creameux, along with a quenelle of and end with of Miso Caramel ice cream with cinnamon creameux.