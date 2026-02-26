What to bring back from Canberra

No matter where I go, I inevitably make my way to a free museum that offers the most revealing insights into local life — along with the chance to take home delicious souvenirs. That museum is the supermarket.

I am not alone. Travellers worldwide are skipping Michelin-starred reservations in favour of “supermarket safaris”, exploring long aisles stacked with condiments, snacks, sauces and staples that reveal how a place really eats. British travel platform Skyscanner, in its Travel Trends ’26 report, stated that food-led travel is evolving into “part cultural deep dive, part budget hack”, with culinary tourism shifting from restaurants to retail shelves. Nearly four out of five Indian travellers, it says, always or often visit local supermarkets abroad.

Advertisement

In Australia’s capital, this habit turns out to be unexpectedly rewarding. Beyond the museums, vineyards, and lakeside streets, the city and its surroundings produce some of the country’s most terroir-driven food souvenirs.

Also Read | What to eat and bring home from Graubünden

I begin by starting where many locals do: Coles or Woolworths.

“People always come looking for Vegemite and Tim Tams,” says a saleswoman at a Coles outlet in Civic, gesturing to a shelf that could double as an Australian identity display. “Australians carry these overseas like a badge of home. And visitors, well, they want to know what all the fuss is about.”

Few jars inspire as much debate as Vegemite. Invented in Melbourne in 1923 by chemist CP Callister, the yeast extract spread was created as a local alternative to British Marmite. It didn’t catch on immediately. But it became a part of the country’s culinary culture after Marmite became unavailable during World War II and Vegemite was supplied to Australian troops. Though owned by American food giant Kraft for decades, Vegemite remained fiercely Australian, appearing in songs, souvenirs and school lunchboxes. In 2017, it returned to Australian ownership under dairy company Bega. Intensely savoury, umami-forward; it is best enjoyed sparingly on buttered toast.

Tim Tam was introduced in 1964.

Tim Tams, meanwhile, are less controversial and no less beloved. Introduced by Arnott’s in 1964, the chocolate biscuit consists of two malted cookies sandwiched with chocolate cream and coated in a thin layer of textured chocolate. Inspired by the British Penguin biscuit, with creator Ian Norris famously keen to “make a better one”, Tim Tams are now a national obsession. In 2024 alone, more than 2.8 million Australian households bought a pack of Tim Tam Originals.

Advertisement

After ticking off the cult classics, I forage for local goodies, beginning with chocolate. Jasper + Myrtle Chocolate, handmade in Canberra, uses ethically sourced cacao and native ingredients. Sweet Pea & Poppy Artisan Chocolate and Murrumbateman Chocolate Co experiment with wattleseed along with orange and espresso almond, offering local flavours.

Wine lovers must make space for bottles from the Canberra District wine region, particularly its cool climate shiraz and riesling, which rival those from far better-known Australian regions. These include wines from producers like Clonakilla, Helm Wines, Mount Majura Vineyard, Four Winds Vineyard and Eden Road.

Brindbella Hills winery.

Fergus McGhie, sales & marketing manager at Mount Majura Vineyard, and president of the Canberra District Wine Association, believes the beauty of wine as a souvenir is that it’s “an expression of an entire year in a bottle, from pruning in the depths of winter, to vine training in the heat of summer, to the eventual expression of the season in the finished wine”. He recommends carrying home the riesling and shiraz. “Both can be enjoyed as young wines, [and] they age magnificently over a decade or longer.”

Advertisement

If you’re visiting during winter, truffle products make for indulgent yet practical takeaways. “The Truffle Farm and Beltana Farm sell shelf-stable truffle salt, oil and honey—far better travel companions than fresh truffles, which are fleeting and fragile,” says Donna Ciaccia, senior public relations & media visits coordinator at VisitCanberra.

Truffle from Beltana Farm.

Tea and coffee lovers are equally well served. Adore Tea’s “Canberra Breeze” blend captures the city’s cool mornings in a cup, while celebrated roasters like ONA Coffee and Redbrick Coffee offer beans, pods and coffee bags that travel easily. Redbrick’s coffee bags, in particular, are a thoughtful gift—no equipment required.

Advertisement

Other easy-to-pack finds include local honey from Win’s Creek Meadery, available at the Canberra Region Farmers Market, and olive oils from regional groves like Homeleigh Grove.

Before leaving Canberra, make one final stop. POP Canberra brings together more than 300 local makers under one roof, offering local-made wine, spirits, chocolate, sauces, and jams, along with ceramics and candles.

As I snap off a piece of chocolate on my flight home, I realise that Australia’s quiet capital is a city that resists spectacle – and that its best edible keepsakes follow suit.

Also Read | The hottest travel trends of 2026: From Glowcations to Grocery Tourism

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.