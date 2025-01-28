Discover Canberra: A food guide for Australia’s capital
SummaryCanberra has a distinctive dining scene—with cafés, wine bars and breweries—that sets it apart
Walking from my hotel to the café DOP, I braced against the chilly morning air. I was on my way to get my morning cuppa, and a friend who had once lived in the city recommended it. The café has more than just caffeine to offer, serving up rustic Italian street food like a mortadella piadina (an Italian flatbread) and ricciarelli (chewy almond cookies). Even in two-degree weather, the walk-up window has regulars waiting for their turn, breath turning to ice as they order.
It’s my last day in Canberra, Australia’s capital and I managed to have exceptional espressos on a daily basis. Whether at Barrio Coffee Collective in the neighbourhood of Braddon, or Doubleshot in the suburb of Deakin. Great coffee may seem like it’s par for the course in Australia, where the flat white is as good as a national drink, but in the capital—there’s a lot more to eat and drink.