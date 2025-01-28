Discover Canberra: A food guide for Australia’s capital

Walking from my hotel to the café DOP, I braced against the chilly morning air. I was on my way to get my morning cuppa, and a friend who had once lived in the city recommended it. The café has more than just caffeine to offer, serving up rustic Italian street food like a mortadella piadina (an Italian flatbread) and ricciarelli (chewy almond cookies). Even in two-degree weather, the walk-up window has regulars waiting for their turn, breath turning to ice as they order.

It’s my last day in Canberra, Australia’s capital and I managed to have exceptional espressos on a daily basis. Whether at Barrio Coffee Collective in the neighbourhood of Braddon, or Doubleshot in the suburb of Deakin. Great coffee may seem like it’s par for the course in Australia, where the flat white is as good as a national drink, but in the capital—there’s a lot more to eat and drink.

Most memorably, at Beltana Farms in the rural suburb of Pialligo, there’s the opportunity to go truffle hunting, but only between mid-June and mid-August. My visit didn’t coincide with harvest time, but it was fascinating to learn how the spores have been planted at the base of oak and hazelnut trees with the farm yielding 60kgs of truffles during the season. Drake, the English Springer Spaniel is the property’s MVP as he seeks out the earthy mushroom with his well-honed skills. Owner Alice O’Mara says, “Every season we do a hunting-tasting or just a hunt. Generally, we bring them in, we explain a bit about the farm and then we go into the truffery. We encourage people to get hands on." Even if you miss the hunt, it’s worth a visit for a meal at the on-site restaurant, where a seasonal menu by chef John Leverink showcases locally grown produce.

The farm might imply it’s far from the city, but it’s only about a 10-minute drive from the heart of the metropolis. For those seeking options closer to Canberra, there are a number of them. A stand-out is the Asian restaurant Akiba, where dim sum and baos offer comfort. The raw bar, showcased quality seafood, like the citrus-soaked tuna tartare. Vegetarians can look forward to outstanding eggplant preparations and a nicely charred edamame.

Other places to check out include the restaurant Onzieme, where the basement cocktail bar, 11e cave, is sure to become a regular spot for the duration of your trip. The short menu draws on seasonal produce and makes use of global ingredients. Nothing feels forced though, and it’s a favourite of local food awards too. For those seeking international cuisine, Flavours of Ethiopia is a great place to sample spice-forward food without entering an Indian restaurant. Be sure to start with a plate of the Ethiopian version of samosas or sambusas (they do a lentil, chicken or beef version) before moving on to sharing platters to be mopped up with the sour, spongy injera (Ethiopian roti). Rounding out the restaurant list is Italian and Sons, which is also in buzzy Braddon. The cozy dining spot turns 16 this year and is known for its hand-cut pasta. Vegetarians will love the stuffed zucchini flowers, while meat eaters can choose from a variety of options, be it fish, lamb and more. A number of restaurants in the city offer a prix fix menu, usually $95 ( ₹5,140 approx) + taxes, where you can leave the decision making to the chef (after informing them of allergies and dietary restrictions) for a meal that highlights the freshest ingredients and kitchen’s favourites.

For those seeking a wine bar with great food, Bar Rochford should be on your list, for its curated selection of bottles from around the world. Vegetarians will enjoy the set menu which brings global flavours to the plate, while highlighting seasonal produce in dishes like an heirloom carrot and baba ghanoush tart with pistachio dukkha or a zucchini with smoked chilli labneh and sesame sambal. For a full-fledged wine experience, plan an afternoon at the Mount Majura winery. It’s a quick 15-minute drive from the centre of the city, but it’s worth visiting for its wine tastings, and to buy some bottles to take home. Their tempranillo is an outstanding red, with rich spicy notes which would pair well with Indian food and red meat.

Australia is also known for their craft breweries, and Capital Brewing Co. doesn’t disappoint with 20 beers on tap in its cavernous brewing space. We sampled from a mix of their core range and seasonal offerings. The Coast Ale, crisp and refreshing was a favourite, as was the lemony Pilsner Italiano. Within the brewery is a Brodburger food truck, a quintessential Australian burger chain. It features a range of juicy burgers and hot dogs to go along with the beers; afterall, wherever you are in the world, a burger is always best paired with beer.

Aatish Nath is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer. He has contributed to the anthology, ‘India’s Most Legendary Restaurants (2024)’.