Discover Canberra: A food guide for Australia’s capital

Other places to check out include the restaurant Onzieme, where the basement cocktail bar, 11e cave, is sure to become a regular spot for the duration of your trip. The short menu draws on seasonal produce and makes use of global ingredients. Nothing feels forced though, and it’s a favourite of local food awards too. For those seeking international cuisine, Flavours of Ethiopia is a great place to sample spice-forward food without entering an Indian restaurant. Be sure to start with a plate of the Ethiopian version of samosas or sambusas (they do a lentil, chicken or beef version) before moving on to sharing platters to be mopped up with the sour, spongy injera (Ethiopian roti). Rounding out the restaurant list is Italian and Sons, which is also in buzzy Braddon. The cozy dining spot turns 16 this year and is known for its hand-cut pasta. Vegetarians will love the stuffed zucchini flowers, while meat eaters can choose from a variety of options, be it fish, lamb and more. A number of restaurants in the city offer a prix fix menu, usually $95 ( ₹5,140 approx) + taxes, where you can leave the decision making to the chef (after informing them of allergies and dietary restrictions) for a meal that highlights the freshest ingredients and kitchen’s favourites.