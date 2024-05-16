Indian culinary genius shines in Cannes Film Festival

Today, Totlani’s team will be busy at the Bharat Pavilion manning live stations and preparing pass-around appetisers. Similar to the menu at the inaugural dinner, these dishes will have flavours and ingredients from different corners of India. There’s a makai mathri (corn crisp) with purple corn served like a tostada with toppings of charred corn salad, avocado mouse and pickled onion. Another interesting snack is the puran pool tart served with an amti (light Maharashtrian dal) foam made with charred onions and dried coconut flakes. Diners will also have the option of prawn tart spiced with an emulsion of Kashmiri Varr masala. The mains will have the buttery and pillowy-soft ladi pav served with gravies like butternut squash and asparagus cooked in coconut milk, infused with fresh turmeric and curry leaves. Some of the items on these menus are also served at Masque. The ladi pav and innovations like corn mousse are a mainstay at the restaurant.