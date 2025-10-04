How to share, repurpose and make cashews shine

When I was a kid, the aroma of cashews sizzling in ghee were always a sign of something special. It could mean kesari, payasam, chakkara pongal or, on rare occasions, a savoury dish like venn pongal . Everyday upma would never see such treatment. A friend once told me that when his wife garnished upma with cashews, and even pressed it into neat cup shapes on the plate, he knew important guests were expected—because that kind of effort was not for the family. My father, who loved cashews in food, would joke that in any dish, all the cashews mysteriously found their way to the plate of one lucky person, while the rest of us made do with one or two stray pieces. And then there were the Goa trips—when it was mandatory for anyone returning to bring back a bag of cashews, often with their pink peels still clinging, because this luxury ingredient was once available there for a fraction of the price. That, of course, is no longer the case, as Goa has grown into an expensive tourist destination and nothing there comes cheap anymore.

For me, cashews carry this nostalgia—the feeling of abundance, festivity, and a touch of luxury. But today, they have moved into another territory: the world of plant-based cooking. Cashew milk, cashew cream, cashew butter, cashew cheese are celebrated as virtuous swaps for dairy.

Yet, as Slow Food, a global movement with a goal of ensuring everyone has access to good, clean, fair food, reported in March 2020 in Cashew Nuts: A Toxic Industry, the reality is more complicated. The global cashew value chain is riddled with social and environmental harms. Workers, often women, shell cashews by hand without protective gear, exposing themselves to caustic cashew shell oil that causes burns and injuries. Many earn meagre wages and lack labour protections. Far from being a simple moral upgrade, switching to cashew-based vegan foods can perpetuate exploitative labour and environmental damage, unless supply chains are transparent, certified and accountable.

This is not a plea to give up cashews altogether, but a reminder that switching to cashew-based dairy alternatives is not entirely problem-free. Awareness helps us make more informed, ethical choices. It also reminds us to respect the ingredient itself, by valuing every nut and avoiding waste. As the festive season approaches and boxes of cashews find their way into our homes, be more mindful in consuming them. Share, repurpose and make them shine.

Toss whole cashews in a few drops of ghee or olive oil with smoked paprika, roast or air-fry until crisp, and watch them vanish the moment they hit the table. Broken cashew pieces can be blended into a rich tomato-onion base, pressure-cooked with spices and frozen for instant gravies. Or fold them into a homemade granola with oats, seeds, cocoa, cinnamon and honey. Another favourite way to deal with cashews is to coat them in a honey or maple dressing with chilli powder and salt, and bake them until crisp. This makes a wonderful addition to salads. Both granola and roasted honey-chilli nuts are easy ways to turn festive excess into thoughtful gourmet gifts.

Cashews may no longer be the rare indulgence of my childhood, but they remain a reminder that ingredients are never just food on our plate. They carry with them stories of labour, land and memory. The least we can do is respect them, and savour them with joy and responsibility. Here are two cashew-based dishes for you to try out during the festive season.

CASHEW COCONUT TRUFFLES

Makes 12-14

Ingredients

14 medium-sized dates, pitted

3 tbsp coconut milk

1 cup lightly toasted cashews

Quarter cup desiccated coconut + extra for coating

Zest of one lemon

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Chop the dates roughly and soak in warm coconut milk for 20 minutes. Add this along with the remaining ingredients into a food processor. Pulse until the ingredients clump together into a ball.

Refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes. Divide into 12-14 portions and roll each one into a ball. If you find the mixture too wet, then add some more desiccated coconut to it.

Spread some desiccated coconut in a dish. Roll the balls in this to coat lightly with coconut. Refrigerate and consume within three-four days.

CASHEW AND COCONUT RICE

Serves 4

Ingredients

One-and-a-half cup fragrant rice like jeerige samba

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp split urad dal

3 dried red chillies, broken into pieces

2 sprigs curry leaves

One-third cup cashew nut halves

1 cup fresh grated coconut

Method

Wash the rice two-three times until the water runs clean. Place it in a pressure cooker with double the water, salt and a few drops of coconut oil. Pressure cook for one whistle and then on lowest flame for 5 minutes. Open the cooker on cooling and spread out the rice on a dish, allowing it to cool. Preparing any such rice dishes while the rice is piping hot increases the chance of the grains breaking and the rice turning mushy.

Heat coconut oil in a pan. Fry the mustard seeds, urad dal, red chillies and curry leaves. Wait for the mustard seeds to pop and urad dal to turn golden brown. Add the cashews and fry on a low flame until they turn golden brown. Finally add the grated coconut and stir for 3-4 minutes on a low flame. Ensure that the coconut doesn’t change colour or brown.

At this point add the cooked and cooled rice to the pan. Toss gently to combine all the ingredients. Serve hot with a curry of choice.

