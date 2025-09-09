When caviar, truffles and oysters walked into a restaurant
From caviar bumps to freshly-shucked oysters, chefs are incorporating premium ingredients to add depth and complexity to dishes creating a new and exciting dining experience
If you dine out regularly, chances are you've been served some of these ingredients as a dollop or shaved on to your dishes. In the world of fine dining, chefs are increasingly employing premium ingredients such as caviar, oysters and truffles to tell a story, challenge perceptions and redefine what an extraordinary meal can be.
At Bengaluru-based bistro NĀVU, fresh oysters ( ₹700 for a set of 4) are shucked to order and served with a house-made cherry vinegar. Co-founder Kanishka Sharma insists that the dish is not meant to impress. “We don’t really think in terms of exotic. It’s about what sparks curiosity and tells a story on the plate," she says.
This philosophy extends to every ingredient on the menu, from heirloom vegetables to parsnips and even mustard, which they use in ice cream. “Not because they’re unusual, but because they allow us to explore flavour and texture in new ways," Sharma says. The key, she stresses, is using them thoughtfully. “It should add depth to a dish. For us, the balance is in weaving these ingredients into our own narrative, so that they feel natural, not foreign." They source both farmed and wild oysters from the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.