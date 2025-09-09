When caviar, truffles and oysters walked into a restaurant

At Bar Paradox in Mumbai, chef Varun Totlani offers his guests caviar, not on a pearl spoon sitting on a bed of crushed ice, but on the back of their palms. The instructions are simple: “lick it off". “I have loved caviar ever since I first tried it. Also, until very recently, the caviar being served in India wasn’t of great quality, and yet, it was extremely expensive. However, that has changed now with Kaviari Osciètre Prestige [available at Mumbai's Food Square], which is of great quality and at approachable prices." Bar Paradox also serves caviar as an add-on with pao de queijo (cheese bread), and as a cheeky garnish to a Blue Label-based cocktail called “Cheap Date", which is priced at a whopping ₹10,000.